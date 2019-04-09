Bakersfield man sentenced for assaulting postal employee

WCMH via CNN

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for assaulting a postal employee, according to federal prosecutors.

Donald Landry Beverly, 25, was sentenced Monday for the July 19 assault that resulted in what prosecutors called significant bruising to the letter carrier's face and arm.

Beverly confronted the postal employee and complained that certain mail he had been expecting had not been delivered, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. During the discussion, Beverly slammed his forearm and elbow against the carrier's face without warning or provocation.