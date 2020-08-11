Bakersfield man returns home months after medically induced coma due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He was hospitalized for months with COVID-19, but Monday night a local father was back home and celebrating his recovery.

A drive-by welcome home parade was held for Justin Reynolds outside his house. It was organized by Frontier High School’s football team, of which his son is a member.

Reynolds spent months in the hospital in a medically induced coma after contracting the virus.

“When I woke up I was kind of scared, but everybody said I was going to be OK and I could barely move my arm up an inch cause I lost like 60 pounds of muscle,” Reynolds said. “But, luckily I just made it.”

His family says antibodies provided by an anonymous COVID survivor helped boost Reynolds’ immune system, giving him the strength to finally breathe on his own and ultimately return home.