BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man that was previously reported missing on Jan. 2 has been identified as the man found dead in a vehicle on Enos Lane, the Bakersfield Police Department confirmed to 17 News.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Jasdeep Singh was identified as the man found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Enos Lane north of Stockdale Highway on Jan. 3 at 4:07 p.m. Deputies found Singh unresponsive and determined he was dead on scene.

According to BPD, Singh was last seen in southwest Bakersfield on Jan 2. around 6:30 p.m. before being reported missing.

Homicide detectives are investigating Singh’s death. No other details are known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.