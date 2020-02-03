Bakersfield man pleads guilty in federal court to firearms-related charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty in federal court today to possessing firearms not registered to him in the National Firearms Registry, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Burmado manufactured rifles with various barrel lengths and offered the rifles for sale. On Oct. 3, 2018, Burmado was arrested for being in possession of five rifles of varying lengths.

One barrel was longer than 16 inches as required by law, but three rifles had barrel lengths of 12 inches and one had a barrel length of nine inches. None of the short barrel rifles were registered with the National Firearms Registry.

Burmado is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.