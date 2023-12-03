BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Philippines, many residents are being ordered to stay indoors amid aftershocks.

Scores of people fled their homes in Davao City after a 7.6 magnitude quake struck on Dec. 2. The tsunami warning said waves of up to 10 feet above the usual high tide level were possible.

A Bakersfield man, Randy Thompson, said he’s been confined to his room for the last 34 hours as aftershocks continue to shake the condo, with a magnitude of 6.0 or higher.

“You could hear a lot of the kids and everybody screaming and shouting, and the fire exit is right outside my room door,” said Thompson. “There was nothing, but utter chaos, and people screaming and knocking each other down.”

Thompson said at last report, authorities in Davao City have reported at least one dead and four injured. Residents are still told to be prepared for evacuations.