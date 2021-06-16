Bakersfield man missing since June 4, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help finding a Bakersfield man who has been missing since June 4.

Brian Redfeairn, 42, works in the Lancaster area and was last seen off Highway 138 and 300th Street West, according to a sheriff’s office release. He drives a white 2017 Chevy 2500 pickup.

Redfeairn is white, 5-foot-9, about 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Frazier Park substation at 661-245-3440 or the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

