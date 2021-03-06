Bakersfield man missing in Tuolumne County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old Bakersfield man is missing after authorities say he got stuck driving in Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Snow Park area off Highway 108 on Friday afternoon for a suspicious, abandoned vehicle.

Deputies said they believe Eduardo Martinez Perez tired to drive around a gate and got stuck. They found items belonging to Perez outside the vehicle and footprints.

Tuolumne County search and rescue teams were searching for him but they have not found him, officials said Saturday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 209-533-5815.