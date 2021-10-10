Bakersfield man meets Kern County firefighters who helped save his life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man who was given life-saving medical attention by members of the Kern County Fire Department two years ago, got to meet the crew who saved his life.

Erwin Edwards, 43, says he was working late at Holloway Gypsum in Northwest Bakersfield, and went into the restroom, and that’s the last thing he remembers.

“From what I was told, because I don’t completely remember, is they heard a huge thump on the ground,” he said.

Edwards’ co-workers called 911 and started doing CPR. Kern County Fire Capt. Brett Grassi says the key with this call was thaty CPR was going on when they arrived at the scene.

Edwards says it means a lot for him to be able to meet those who saved him.

“Thank you for making sure I’m here to see my son grow up and graduate high school and get married, and that I’m here for my wife.”