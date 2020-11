DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed in a rollover crash in Delano on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old George Ignacio Moreno Jr. was killed after losing control of his vehicle and causing it to roll over at around 2:05 p.m. on Browning Road near Garces Highway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCSO.