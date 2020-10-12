Bakersfield man killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 99 near Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed on Sunday in a rollover crash on Highway 99 just north of Avenue 44 near Earlimart.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 4 a.m., officers were sent to the area after receiving a report of a rollover on northbound 99. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been ejected from a Lexus SUV and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the department said it is unknown what caused the vehicle to roll over. No other occupants appear to have been in the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.