GLENNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Bakersfield man who died after a motorcycle crash in Glennville on Friday.

The department said 40-year-old Bakersfield resident Brandon Lee Amick suffered major injuries after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on Granite Road south of Highway 155 in Glennville. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he died from his injuries.