Bakersfield man killed in hit-and-run collision in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Oildale early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:20 a.m., it received a call of a hit-and-run in the area. Officers learned that a 33-year-old man was riding a Honda motorcycle westbound on Roberts Lane on the Manor Street overcrossing when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drove onto the north shoulder and struck a guardrail.

The CHP said the man was ejected from the motorcycle and ended up in the westbound lane, after which a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala heading westbound on Roberts Lane struck the man as he lay in the road.

The Impala driver fled the scene and the rider succumbed to his injuries, according to the CHP. The department said alcohol is believed to have factored into the collision.

Roberts Lane was closed in both directions at the location during the investigation, the CHP said.