BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Friday after a fireworks explosion in Oildale, according to a coroner’s release.

David Michael Adams, 45, was lighting fireworks at about 9:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Ray Street when there was an explosion, the release said. He was injured and died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed.

Sheriff’s Bomb Squad investigators say Adams was using illegal fireworks in an unsafe manner that caused a detonation.