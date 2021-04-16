Bakersfield man killed after SUV crashes into motorcycle in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed in a motorcycle collision in Arvin on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 1:44 p.m., it received reports of a crash on Comanche Drive just north of Sunset Boulevard between a 2004 Chevy Suburban towing a utility trailer and a 2010 Kawasaki EX250J motorcycle.

The department said the Suburban was stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Comanche while the motorcycle was traveling behind it. The Suburban attempted to make a U-turn directly into the path of the motorcycle and crashed into it.

The collision caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle, according to the CHP. The 19-year-old man suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Suburban suffered moderate injuries while two passengers had minor injuries, according to the department. The driver and one of the passengers were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.