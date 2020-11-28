Bakersfield man killed, 4 children seriously injured in DUI crash in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Bakersfield was killed and four children were seriously injured after the vehicle they were in was hit by a drunk driver in San Bernardino late Friday night.

The San Bernardino Police Department said at around 11:47 p.m., a Ford Mustang was heading westbound on Kendall Drive at high speeds approaching the intersection at University Parkway at the same time that a Toyota Camry was in the intersection.

The department said the Mustang ran a red light, entered the intersection and struck the Camry, causing the Camry to catch fire. The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Bakersfield man, was killed. Two juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries, one had severe injuries and the fourth had moderate injuries, according to SBPD.

The children, all from Bakersfield, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. No age information for the children has been provided at this time.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 23-year-old Bloomington resident Brandon Jaquez-Perez, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.