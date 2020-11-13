Bakersfield man indicted for wire fraud, identity theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Federal prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a Bakersfield man on multiple counts of fraud and identity theft that funneled nearly $1 million from banks and credit card companies.

The federal grand jury in Fresno indicted Nahed Mishmish, 46, on an 11-count indictment. Prosecutors say Mishmish used stolen identification information to open numerous credit card accounts to pay for a car and rent over five years between January 2015 and January 2020. He is alleged to have used the phony credit accounts to purchase a large amount of cigarettes from Rite Aid stores, prosecutors say.

According to U.S. District Attorney in Fresno, a criminal complaint showed the FBI was tipped off to the scheme after Mishmish allegedly purchased large amounts of cigarettes from a Rite Aid in McFarland. Federal agents identified Mishmish and searched his home where they found 60 cellphones marked with names and other personal identifying information.

Mishmish faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of wire and mail fraud and a $250,000 fine.