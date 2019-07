PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSBY/KGET) — CHP identified a 26-year-old Bakersfield man who died in a collision in Paso Robles Wednesday night.

In a release, CHP identified the man as Jonhatan Villarreal.

CHP says Villarreal was the driver of a Chevy Tahoe that went off the roadway and down an embankment just south of the Spring Street offramp on northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Officers said Villareal was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.