Bakersfield man hospitalized after collision with tractor in Tulare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was hospitalized after he collided with a tractor in Tulare on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reports say the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Avenue 232 west of Road 44 in Tulare. CHP said 38-year-old Dustin Rigsby from Bakersfield was riding a Yamaha motorcycle at an unknown speed when he collided with a John Deere tractor towing an Air-Blast agricultural sprayer. He is receiving treatment for his injuries at Kaweah Delta Hospital.

According to CHP’s investigation, Rigsby was driving at an unknown speed behind the tractor going the stated 10 miles per hour when the front of the motorcycle crashed into the left tire of the agricultural sprayer. According to CHP, Rigsby was ejected from his motorcycle and was transported by helicopter to Kaweah Delta Hospital.

If you have any additional information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact PIO Officer Beal at the Visalia area CHP office at (559) 734-6767.