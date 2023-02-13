BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A week after the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, they are still digging out and they will be for a long time. But what can we in this part of California learn from that tragedy?

Inevitability, says Matt Herman, an assistant professor of geological sciences at CSU Bakersfield.

“Turkey is bounded by faults,” Herman told KGET Monday. “It’s got faults all throughout it. It is very seismically active. It’s been seismically active for a long time. …. Much like California, it’s got very similar types of faults in it. So that’s actually a really good analog for understanding California.”

But much is different too. Antakya is an ancient city that goes back to Biblical times. And buildings from that era were still part of modern Antakya.

“We saw lots and lots of really, really old buildings get knocked over, “ Herman said. “Things that have stood for thousands of years… That’s actually an indicator to us there hadn’t been an earthquake of that size in a very long time.”

The people of Antakya are feeling the impact of that vulnerability now, few more so than Mervan Ergun whose family was devastated by last week’s twin earthquakes – magnitude 7.8 and a 7.5 aftershock – centered in southern Turkey and adjacent western Syria. The earthquakes have killed 36,000 and counting.

Ergun, a 41-year-old retail worker who arrived in Antakya Thursday, has now lost 14 family members, including his mother and at least three siblings.

Ergun and relatives have recovered the bodies of several family members and transported them to an olive ranch about 45 minutes from Antakya, where they’re burying them according to strict Islamic custom.

Ergun and his family continue to search for his brother, Mecdi, his brother’s wife and their two children, who are presumed dead in the pre-dawn collapse of their multi-story apartment building.

The challenge, Ergun reports, is that government officials are not allowing survivors to search for missing loved ones. They are required to wait for rescue crews to come in. Some families are not waiting and there has been violence in the city.

Surviving family members have been staying at the olive ranch – 30 people in a two-bedroom, one-bath house – so they don’t have to sleep in cars or tents in sub-freezing temperatures, as many survivors in the city of 200-thousand must do.

Ergun, who has lived in Bakersfield for 13 years and has two sons here, says he may have to stay in Turkey for up to a year as the southeast European nation endures what promises to be a long and difficult recovery.

Herman noted that Christchurch, New Zealand, is still trying to recover in terms of rebuilding and psychologically, more than a decade later.

“We’ve got some complex fault zones in California too,” Herman said. “And I think just making sure we recognize that – although the San Andreas is our big fault and it’s capable of big earthquakes – there are other regions too that can have really large significant events. Just being aware of those different hazards and making sure we’re prepared for them is really important.”