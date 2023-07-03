BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past 13 weeks a retired Kern County resident has watched diligently as a mother eagle raises its eaglet to take flight garnering an online following along the way.

Tony Moreno has documented the nesting process for the last 107 days on Facebook.

Since March 19, the eaglet, named Tula, toddled around the nest until now where he believes the eagle is getting ready to spread its wings and leave the nest.

“It’s been a fantastic journey. I never intended to go out there everyday, but I got this emotional investment in this family,” Moreno said. “To see the baby from a little cotton ball, to now it looks like an adult, flapping its wings and ready to go any day now.”

Moreno said eagles begin to learn how to fly once they’re three months old. Moreno is surprised at the online community that has also kept up with Tula’s journey.

“I have met so many nice people who come by, who either bike or walk around the lake everyday, so a lot of people know about Tula, they know who I am, they call me the eagle guy! This is one of our National symbols so it’s a great deal.”