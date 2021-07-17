Bakersfield man dies in trailer fire early Saturday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man died in a trailer fire early Saturday morning.

Both Bakersfield and Kern County Fire Departments were on scene of a trailer fire that ignited at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. BFD found the body after firefighters put out the fire and searched the trailer.

The fire spread to the nearby home but the home sustained minor damages. It is unknown if anyone lived in the home or was inside the home at the time of the fire.

It is also currently unknown what started the trailer fire. The coroner will identify the man.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.