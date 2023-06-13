BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another American is being detained in Russia, only this time that American is from Bakersfield.

17 News has learned Travis Leake is facing drug charges that could land him behind bars for 20 years. Leake was arraigned in a Moscow court over the weekend.

He is a musician who has been living in Russia for the past decade. Over a year ago, he posted on Facebook saying he feels supported in Russia and is not concerned about being “the target of undo persecution.”

Russia state media aired a video over the weekend where Leake said, “I don’t understand why I’m here. I do not believe that I could have done what I am accused of, because I don’t know what I’m accused of.”

He is the latest American arrested as tensions are high between Russia and the United States. The state department has formally declared two other Americans held in Russia as “wrongfully detained.”

The department says it’s working to determine if Leake’s detention is also wrongful.