BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Travis Leake, the Bakersfield musician being detained in Russia, had a court hearing in Moscow this week.

Leake’s mother told 17 News his pretrial detention was extended to November.

During a press briefing in Washington, State Department officials did not directly address reports about Leake claiming he was not being properly fed.

However, State Department officials did confirm they are still trying to get in contact with Leake, who has lived in Russia for about ten years.

Leake has been in custody since June and is being accused of organizing a drug trafficking business.

He faces between 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.