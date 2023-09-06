BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield musician who was detained in Russia in June had a court hearing in Moscow this past week where his pretrial detention was extended.

17 News previously reported that 52-year-old Michael Travis Leake of Bakersfield was detained in Russia on drug charges. His mother, Glenda Garcia, said his detention has been extended to Nov. 6.

Leake, a 1989 graduate of West High School, was accused by authorities of organizing a drug trafficking business. He had been teaching English, managing Russian rock bands and performing as a heavy-metal singer himself at the time of his detention.

Reports said that Leake had claimed in court he was not being adequately fed, but State Department officials did not directly address those reports at a press briefing on Tuesday in Washington.

Officials say they are still trying to get consular access to Leake, who has lived in Russia for 11 of the past 13 years. Leake faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.