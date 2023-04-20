BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department issued a citation and impounded a man’s vehicle after he dragged a wooden power pole on city roadways, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle dragging an electrical pole near East Truxtun Avenue and Sumner Street, according to the police department. The vehicle was found around East 3rd and August streets.

According to police, the pole belonged to PG&E. The company declined to pursue criminal charges against the 58-year-old man, but he was cited for vehicle codes and his vehicle was impounded.

“The Bakersfield Police Department would like to take this opportunity to stress to the public that dragging 50-foot poles weighing in excess of 1,000 pounds with chains along city roadways is dangerous and against the law,” the department said in a release.