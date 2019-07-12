Bakersfield man charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man faces multiple charges of sexually abusing a minor, the abuse beginning with the alleged victim when she was 9 years old, according to court documents.

Timothy Lee Machin, 51, is being held on $1 million bail following his arrest July 2.

The alleged victim, now an adult, told police she hadn’t earlier reported the abuse because she was afraid of Machin, according to the documents. She said he had engaged in sex acts with her numerous times over the years.

During an interview with police, Machin denied the allegations. He told investigators, however, that if he wanted to he had plenty of opportunities “to play with kids” when he served in the Philippines in the U.S. Navy.

Machin said it’s legal “to play with kids” in the Philippines and “you don’t know what age they are over there,” according to the documents.

When detectives left the interview room, Machin said, “I’m going to jail, just take me to jail,” the documents say.

He’s next due in court Wednesday.