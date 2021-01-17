Bakersfield man celebrates his 112th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Modesto Lopez Bautista, a local who is living each day to the fullest, celebrated his 112th birthday on Sunday.

Bautista celebrated the day with a gathering with family and some music.

He moved to Bakersfield in 2001 from Mexico when his daughter brought him to live with her. His birth certificate says he was born in 1909 in San Juan Mixtepec — a small town in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Several months ago, 17 News caught up with Bautista amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His grandson said Bautista had no health problems and has even had the chance to travel to his native Oaxaca to visit family.

Bautista says he prays for many more years of life to continue enjoying life with his family.