Bakersfield man celebrates his 103rd birthday

From driving a Model T to watching a man walk on the moon, Hubert E. Isaacs has seen it all, and on Friday he celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Isaacs was born on Dec. 20, 1916 to Tom and Ruth Isaacs in Bernie, Missouri.

Times were hard during that time, so his parents decided to move to Bakersfield where his father sought work.

Hubert graduated from Kern County Union High School, now known as Bakersfield High School.

In 1943, he married the love of his life — Mable Merle Vestal — the girl he met thanks to his cousin, bud. They were married for 72 years before she died in 2016.

They have two daughters, Kay Marie and Gayle Louise.

One of Hubert’s passions was golf, which he continued to play into his 90s.

Huubert’s birthday celebration took place at Columbus Estates on Columbus Street.

Happy birthday, Hubert!