BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s custody after a victims stolen iPhone was traced right to the suspect’s location.

Deputies responded to reports of a burglary at the AMPM gas station near Frazier Mountain Park Rd. on Aug. 16. Officials retrieved surveillance video from the gas station which showed the suspect allegedly breaking into the victim’s car and taking several items. The footage also showed the suspect’s getaway vehicle, according to KCSO.

The victim later contacted deputies with the location of the iPhone near 1000 East Panama Lane. Sheriff’s identified the man after matching his name with the registered owner of the vehicle from AMPM’s security footage, deputies said. The man was arrested later that night outside a residence.

While executing a search warrant, deputies discovered the stolen iPhone as well as narcotics, paraphernalia, and numerous social security cards according to a press release.

Deputies found other drivers licenses that were victims of stolen property in Kern County, according to officials.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.