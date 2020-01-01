Bakersfield man arrested in shooting death of Riverside County man

A Bakersfield man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Othelon Lyons was arrested on Dec. 27 on suspicion of shooting and killing 37-year-old Claudell Walter in the front yard of his residence in Menifee this June.

Lyons had already been in custody at North Kern State Prison in Delano. He was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

On June 1, 2019, the department said officers from the Menifee Police Department responded to a shooting in the 29000 block of Light Sails Court. When they arrived, they found that Walter had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It has not been revealed what the possible cause of the shooting was or what relationship the men had.