BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Bakersfield’s Roi David Lollar, 55, to the Board of Registered Nursing, according to a press release from Governor’s Office.

Lollar has been a theater and English teacher at the Kern High School District since 2006. From 2004 to 2006 he held different positions at the Delano Joint Union High School, according to the release.

The release says, Lollar is a member of the Kern High School Teachers Association and the National Association’s Task Force of the Future of Assessment.

The Board of Registered Nursing protects the safety and well-being of the public by the fair application of governing nursing practice and education in California, according to the California Board of Registered Nursing website.