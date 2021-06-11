Bakersfield man among 17 indicted in drug-trafficking conspiracy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was among 17 people indicted in a conspiracy to distribute drugs including methamphetamine and heroin, according to federal authorities.

The indictments returned Thursday say Antonio Mendoza Ramos, 42, of Bakersfield conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing meth and 100 grams of heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

Authorities seized more than 140 kilograms of meth and more than 500 grams of heroin during an investigation from April 2019 to June 2020, according to the release. They also seized $130,000 in cash.

Other defendants are from Modesto, Sacramento, Mexico, Compton, Turlock, Ceres and Idaho.

The defendants face up to life in prison and a $10 million fine if convicted, the release said.