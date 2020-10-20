Bakersfield man advances through ‘The Voice’ auditions, chooses Team Blake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man advanced through auditions on NBC’s “The Voice” in the show’s premier Monday night.

Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger performed the song “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban. The 38-year-old quickly caught the attention of musician John Legend, who turned his chair seconds into the performance.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also turned their chairs for Ranger, who eventually chose Blake Shelton as his coach. Shelton and Ranger sang a short portion of “Streets of Bakersfield” by Buck Owens together after Ranger made his choice.

Ranger, a pastor at New Life Church in Bakersfield, will return to the show in the Battle Rounds after all the teams are filled with contestants.