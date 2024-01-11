BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One real estate consulting firm ranks Bakersfield in the top 10 of California’s most dangerous cities.

Bakersfield settles in at the 10 spot in a recent report that ranks California’s most dangerous cities. The consulting firm “Property First”, states that violent crime in town is up 27% from the national average. That equates to about 498 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

The study also notes Emeryville holds the number one spot on the list, followed by Oakland and San Bernardino.