Bakersfield locals still spending time outdoors in record high temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s going to be well over 100 degrees everyday this Labor Day weekend. But these record high temperatures don’t seem to phase the locals in Bakersfield.

At the Park at River Walk, there were plenty of people jumping in the river to stay cool.

Throughout the day people still found ways to get outside. Some sat in the shade and went fishing. The more daring people went for a run or a bike ride.

With the pandemic limiting indoor activities – many high schoolers took to the parks to see friends, or play instruments. Restaurants have also quickly adjusted to the heat, setting up big fans outside so you can get a bite without breaking a sweat.

Many ice cream shops downtown are also still open for takeout.

Although many have been outside — Kern Public Health says to avoid any strenuous outdoor activity and drink plenty of water.