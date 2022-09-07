BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.

Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it.



Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk.

Now, one group is stepping up to do something about it at the Park at River Walk.



It’s a big duck rescue. Local animal lovers flock together to save ducks from their death sentence given by the City of Bakersfield.

Most of the big white ducks from the Park at River Walk are now out of town. That’s because if nothing was done they probably would have died according to animal rescue activists.

“We’re concerned about the ducks at the park,” Robert Dubord a duck rescue organizer said. “They’re dying with the water being drained. It’s unsafe for them and they don’t have the resources they need to survive.”

These ducks are called Pekin ducks. They are bred to be eaten by humans and can’t fly due to their oversized bodies.

With the record-breaking heat wave for Kern, this spells death for the animals.

The City of Bakersfield promised last Friday water would be added back into the lower lake on Saturday, Sept. 3 and would preserve wildlife in the area. However, looking at video taken Wednesday, freshly dead fish pollute the lake, as well as the lower lake, continues to decrease in size.

In a new statement Wednesday, the city claims they upheld their promise and added in only “the minimal amount of water” to the lower lake.

With these lakes drying up there’s nowhere else for the ducks to go since they can’t fly. There’s also a new deadly danger that lurks in the drying up lake beds, the mud.

“The mud dries up in their beaks and without water to rinse it out their mouths get caked shut,” Dubord said. “They’re many other problems that they face out here but the main thing is the water. Without water they can’t survive.”

36 ducks were rescued. These ducks are being taken to an animal rescue in Littlerock called Vargas Ranch rescue.

“They take the ducks in and they rehabilitate them, give them medical care and then they foster them out to people who will take care of them in the community,” Dubord said.

Other locals say they want the city to do more for the wildlife.

“Me personally, I love animals,” Paul Elmore a local animal lover said. “I hope that we’re able to find a way to get water back here soon. We owe it to the animals. They’re hurting out here.”

There’s still about 30 ducks that remain at the Park at River Walk. The group is expected to rescue the remaining ducks, as well as the turtles, in the coming weeks.