Bakersfield, local community organizations to hold resource fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The City of Bakersfield is teaming up with local organizations to hold a community resource fair Saturday.

The Gathering Community Resource Fair is being put on by Compassion Christian Church, Garden Pathways, Stay Focused Ministries, and the Wendale Davis Foundation in partnership with the City of Bakersfield.

It will take place at Casa Loma Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will have music, free food, activities, and various vendors. Music will be provided by DJ BR and food will be provided by Captain G’s Soul Food.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information call Aliya Varela with the City of Bakersfield at 661-326-3085.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News