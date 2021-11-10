Bakersfield, local community organizations to hold resource fair

The City of Bakersfield is teaming up with local organizations to hold a community resource fair Saturday.

The Gathering Community Resource Fair is being put on by Compassion Christian Church, Garden Pathways, Stay Focused Ministries, and the Wendale Davis Foundation in partnership with the City of Bakersfield.

It will take place at Casa Loma Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will have music, free food, activities, and various vendors. Music will be provided by DJ BR and food will be provided by Captain G’s Soul Food.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information call Aliya Varela with the City of Bakersfield at 661-326-3085.