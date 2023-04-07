BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Auto Club and Bakersfield law enforcement partnered Friday to encourage drivers to remain attentive behind the wheel, especially during the popular spring and summer driving seasons.

During the event, a Los Angeles resident shared his story of how a crash involving a distracted driver nearly killed him.

“I was in the crosswalk near my home in Napa Valley. A young man, reportedly distracted, clearly distracted … He hit me from behind and launched me up in the air, I landed on my head and I have brain damage,” Jim Jones said. “That was nine years ago.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says distracted driving killed more than 3,000 people in 2020.

There is smartphone technology meant to prevent distracted driving called Driving Focus, but a new Triple-A survey shows most people don’t use it.

Driving Focus restricts calls and texts while driving and it could have prevented the crash that nearly killed Jim Jones.

An average of nine lives are lost each day in the U.S. due to distracted driving, although experts believe the numbers are much higher.