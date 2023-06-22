BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of Bakersfield kids, teens and family members got together to help send veterans to Washington D.C. Thursday.

The group set up a stand in Old Stockdale at the corner of Fairway Drive and Kane Way to sell lemonade, cookies and other treats for a dollar each. They had a goal to raise $1,500 to pay the cost of sending at least one veteran on Honor Flight.

“I’m happy and glad that I can support veterans in this way,” Hunter Hay, CEO of the lemonade stand said.

Lili Marsh, director of Honor Flight Kern County joined the fundraiser Thursday.

“We didn’t put this fundraiser on, the little kids put it on and they did it a few years back. They raised three thousand dollars and that was enough to allow them to sponsor two veterans,” Marsh said.

Marsh says they hope to raise enough money to send at least one veteran to D.C. this year.