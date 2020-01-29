Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative selects new executive director

The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has picked a new executive director.

After an extensive search, the BKRHC has selected Anna Laven as the organization’s executive director. The appointment was a unanimous vote by all nine members of the executive board.

Laven has worked as a program manager at Bakersfield College for the past three years, during which she managed grant funding and developed a program focused on the recruitment and success of disadvantaged students.

As executive director, Laven will be responsible for providing strategic and operational vision for the BKRHC and developing programs to reach the organization’s goal of ending homelessness in the Bakersfield-Kern County region.

The BKRHC, formed in October 2019, provides information, financial assistance, services and other coordinated efforts to end homelessness across Kern County’s communities.