BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is in need of volunteers to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in Kern County.

The annual PIT Count is used to allocate resources for homelessness and funding applications within the community and volunteers are essential to get an accurate count, organizers said.

Here’s how you can help:

Register for training by Jan. 7, 2024.

All volunteers are required to attend a mandator two-hour training. You can choose in person or Zoom training during registration.

Arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 4 a.m. to survey.

Volunteers are needed in Bakersfield and rural areas of Kern. If you or someone you know would like to join in on the effort, sign up at BKRHC.org.