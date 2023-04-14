BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than 200 volunteers were sent to areas around the county to locate and count unsheltered individuals. They found that the majority of the homeless population is located in the Bakersfield Metro Area, including unincorporated areas of Oildale, East Bakersfield and Rosedale.

According to the count, 1,948 people are found to be experiencing homelessness in Kern County.

36-year-old A.J. says that he’s surprised the number isn’t higher after living on the streets himself since being laid off more than eight years ago from working in the oil fields. This is a common story for many on the streets.

“It was starting to get slow, so they paid me out of it. I was so shocked that they did that and I haven’t received it yet […] it’s been really a challenge, and a really big difference,” A.J. said.

Of the total number of individuals located and counted countywide, 52%, were found to be unsheltered and 48%, were sheltered. This is why Carlos Baldovinos, chairman of the homeless collaborative shares that you have to look at the individual.

“The thing with homelessness and where people are at it’s not a one size fits all approach to these individuals, I mean we have to look at every person has a different background on what they’re struggling with at that time,” Baldovinos said.

Like Allen Alston who is living on the streets in pursuit of his dream to record music, which motivates him to make sure this phase of his life is only temporary.

“I may be financially broke one day, I may be depressed about a situation, an argument or whatever but then I can come back and say the next day I can come out and say the next day I can brush myself off and try again and do better,” Alston said.

Finding solutions to help the homeless do better is exactly what Baldovinos says the Point in Time Count helps organizations do.

“It’s a point in time count, it’s a 12-hour period, it gives us a snapshot of where we are currently during that 12-hour period but I think we have to really drill it down and see you know the folks that are out there that are whether they’re sheltered or unsheltered to really start helping them to really get them into some long term help and really that’s the goal,” Baldovinos said.

For more information go to the BKRHC website.