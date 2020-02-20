Bakersfield K-9 officers and their partners take home top awards in Murietta K-9 Trials

Bakersfield K-9 RJ took first place in area search and third in agility during the Murietta K-9 Trials last weekend.

MURIETTA, Calif. (KGET) — Several of the Bakersfield Police Department’s four-legged officers took home awards in K-9 Trials held last weekend.

The department’s K-9’s RJ, Kane and Jango earned top awards at the trials, hosted by the Murietta Police Department. Officer Vaughn and RJ took first place in area search and third in agility. Officer Mueller and Jango took first place in explosives vehicle detection while Officer Schleicher and Kane took third place in the area search competition.

The annual BPD K-9 Trials will be held later this summer at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center.