Bakersfield JoJo Siwa show postponed to June 12

Local News
(KGET) — JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M Tour was scheduled to make a stop in Bakersfield at the Mechanic’s Bank Arena on Tuesday, but organizers say it has been postponed to June 12.

The Nickelodeon star is known for her YouTube channel, and New York Times Best Selling author title. According to a press release, “Siwa connects with her fans through many channels: via social media she has over 10.4 million subscribers with over 2.6 billion views on YouTube, she has over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, over 439,000 Twitter followers, over 17.3 million followers on TikTok(formerly Musical.ly), and over 596,000 followers on Facebook.”

