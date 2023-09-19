BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Jazz Workshop is celebrating its 17th anniversary with a special musical event on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation said they will be celebrating from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club at Sundale — located at 6218 Sundale Ave. — on the veranda, with a featured performance by The Bakersfield Jazz Orchestra. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

According to organizers, the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop has been providing an evening of education and entertainment every Tuesday since 2006. Their events are free and open to the public, and thousands of dollars of scholarships have been awarded over the years to jazz students.

For information or reservations, call 661-324-6561. For more information on the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, visit their website.