Bakersfield issues most single family home building permits in 5 years, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is growing and set to build more housing for it.

City officials said that the city hit a five-year high for housing permits in October. This October’s permits outpaced the permits issued in 2019. The city issued 240 permits for single family homes last month and issued 108 in October 2019.

According to the city, they have issued more single family home building permits in a given month in 2020 five times compared to last year, and more permits have already been issued in 2020 than in 2019. These are all signs the city continues to grow, officials say.

The last time the city issued 200 single family home building permits was in July 2019.