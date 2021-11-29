Bakersfield issues mandatory water restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city on Monday announced mandatory water restrictions effective Dec. 14 for all Domestic Water System customers to help fight worsening statewide drought conditions.

“The City’s Water Resources Department has worked closely with California Water Service to monitor the conditions during the second years of the current drought. Both water providers have entered Stage 2 of their respective drought mitigation plans, implementing mandatory reductions in use of potable water for irrigation and outdoor cleaning,” the city said in a news release.

It goes on to say, “These restrictions are for City of Bakersfield water system customers only and are similar to those mandated for Cal Water customers.”

The restrictions do the following:

• Prohibit the use of potable water for washing sidewalks, driveways, buildings, structures, patios, parking lots, or other hard-surfaced areas.

• Require shut-off nozzles on hoses for vehicle washing with potable water.

• Limit outdoor landscape and turf water usage to three days per week and only after 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m.

— Odd number addresses water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

— Even number addresses water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

— No outdoor watering is permitted on Mondays.

— Highly recommend limiting outdoor landscape and turf water usage to two days per week (Odd: Tuesdays and Saturdays; Even: Wednesdays and Sundays).

• Prohibit outdoor water usage during and 48 hours after a rain event resulting in measurable precipitation.