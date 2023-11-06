BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s lonely at the top. Bakersfield knows the feeling a little too well, according to a new survey.

According to Zumper, a company that provides data and information for renters and property owners, Bakersfield is the overall worst city in the United States for singles.

The Zumper survey looked at the top 100 cities in the U.S. for factors like median price of rent, percentage of the single population, cost of living, unemployment rate, and access to dining and entertainment.

The survey says Bakersfield offered limited dating satisfaction and entertainment.

Three other California cities joined Bakersfield in the list: Santa Ana, Anaheim and Fresno.

Newark, New Jersey rounded out the bottom five cities list.

According to Zumper’s survey, Bakersfield was rated F — or bottom 20% of cities — in things like percentage of singles, entertainment and restaurants per capita, and unemployment rate.

The latest U.S. Census data shows about 48.8% of Bakersfield’s population is either divorced, separated, or never married.

Someday, maybe, Bakersfield’s dating scene will get a boost from a long-desired Cheesecake Factory?