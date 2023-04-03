BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The winter and spring of 2023 are producing record rainfall and a record snowpack and we all know what that will mean later this spring, and even into the summer.

But the potential for flooding and actual flooding is nothing new to Bakersfield. Going back 150, 160, or even 170 years, flooding has always been a problem in what we now know as Bakersfield.

Before Colonel Thomas Bakersfield moved south from Visalia in 1863, this place near the southern tip of the San Joaquin Valley was known as Kern Island.

It was called Kern for explorer and cartographer Edward Kern, island because of the many creeks, reedy swamps and tules that branched away from the mighty Kern River creating a landscape of small islands and a breeding ground for malaria.

Baker, for whom this city is named, helped tame those swamps – and eliminate some of those islands – when in 1864 he hired native tribesmen to divert waterways and construct the area’s first irrigation channel – the Kern Island Canal.

More canals would follow. But when men’s plans clash with nature’s, nature wins every time.

Ken Hooper, a Bakersfield teacher and historian, says the heavy snows of 1868 created a natural ice dam north of what is now Kernville – and when that dam gave way it came crashing down into the valley with a force no one then living had seen before.

“The flood of 1868 changed the canal and changed the riverbed to what it is today,” Hooper said. “This flood was so powerful that it would blow rocks and trees all the way to the far west side of the valley.”

And there was more where that came from – much more.

“There were major floods in 1868, 1893, 1914, 1916,” Hooper said. “There was some pretty good flooding right before the dam at Lake Isabella was finished and Bakersfield people were pretty tired of it. So they welcomed the Lake Isabella dam.”

By that time the people of Bakersfield had learned where to build and for the most part, where not to build. Vest’s Market, at the site of a building built in 1890, is a testament to that.

“Just the way Bakersfield was built you can see that it was always built to guard against the flood,” Hooper said. “Stand at the corner of 19th and Chester, look north toward Oildale, and you’ll see Chester Avenue bend down toward the lower ground. So, Vest’s market on the corner of 19th and Chester is the site of Bakersfield’s longest continuous business because that 19th Street corridor is high ground.”

Engineers and meteorologists are suggesting we all strap on our waders, figuratively speaking, because this nearly unprecedented weather hasn’t played itself out just yet.

So brace yourself for some flooding but know that Bakersfield has seen this happen before.