BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 300 Hyundais have been stolen in Bakersfield this year alone and the Hyundai dealership is hosting an event to crack down on the alarming trend.

The “Hyundai Owner Anti-Theft Security Update Event” is happening Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hyundai dealership located on Wible Road.

Eligible Hyundai owners can have their vehicle systems updated with theft prevention software, including an ignition update, free of charge.

Officials say the 2023 models already come equipped with those features.

No appointment is necessary for this event.